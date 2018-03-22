Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Some 60,000 tickets sold for Russia-Brazil friendly football clash in Moscow on Friday

Sport
March 22, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The weather in Moscow before the match is mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering at around zero degrees Centigrade

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Some 60,000 tickets have been sold for a friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Brazil, which will meet in the Russian capital of Moscow on Friday night, a senior official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

"About 60,000 tickets have been already sold although the current weather (in Moscow) is unlikely for the spring time," RFU Acting President Alexander Alayev told journalists. "We definitely want to see full-house at every match, but we will be still glad to welcome each spectator."

The weather in Moscow before the match, which is played ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering at around zero degrees Centigrade.

The friendly match between Russia and Brazil will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is one of 12 stadiums across the country selected as the venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. The stadium in the Russian capital will also host the opening and final games of the championship.

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow opened after the reconstruction works in November with a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina (0-1). This match set the country’s new record of attendance with the figure of 78,750 spectators.

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is expected to extend its spectator capacity up to 81,000 seats for the global football championship.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Show more
Topics
Football 2018 World Cup in Russia
