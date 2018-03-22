Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian lawmaker blasts UK top diplomat’s ‘detestable’ remarks on 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
March 22, 14:24 UTC+3

A lawmaker comments on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s comparison of Russia’s hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer with the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s comparison of Russia’s hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer with the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany testifies to his brazen behavior, which is inappropriate for people of his rank, Vyacheslav Volodin, a speaker for the Russian parliament’s lower house, said on Thursday.

"British politicians stooped to detestable behavior," State Duma speaker Volodin said. "It all points to the fact that they are desperate."

"Moreover, the conflict with the European Union about the Brexit process forces them into making up an agenda of other conflicts to distract attention from this situation," Volodin said. "(Johnson’s) statement is really obnoxious and is inappropriate for people of his rank."

"There is certainly a level of trust of the population to the present day UK government," Volodin said. "All of this combined serve as a detonator for making such statements. However, such statements are inadmissible."

One of UK opposition lawmakers stated earlier the Russian authorities would use the upcoming FIFA World Cup to boost the country’s global image and compared it with the 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Nazi Germany.

Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Johnson stated that he agreed with this allegation saying "Your characterization of what is going to happen in Moscow in the World Cup, in all the venues - Yes, I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right."

Last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that members of the UK government and the Royal family would not attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. A total of 208 athletes from Great Britain participated in the 1936 Olympics winning 14 medals (four gold, seven silver and three bronze).

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
