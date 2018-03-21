Kaliningrad’s 2018 FIFA World Cup arena ready to be commissioned — LOC chair

KALININGRAD, March 21. /TASS/. The new football stadium in Russia’s Kaliningrad, one of 11 cities selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be commissioned in the coming days and all the necessary documentation is ready, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

"This is my first time here at this stadium, it looks great and I hope that everything is convenient," Dvorkovich, who is also the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said. "I have inspected teams’ locker-rooms as well as spectators’ stands and everything is ready to be commissioned in line with technical requirements."

Located in Russia’s westernmost enclave the city of Kaliningrad built a completely new stadium for the 2018 World Cup on the Oktyabrsky Island. The stadium’s construction meets the previously set deadline and the new facility may be one of the cheapest built for the global championship after FIFA allowed to reduce the seating capacity to 35,000.

Russia’s old city of Kaliningrad already has one stadium. The 14,660-seat Baltika Stadium was constructed in late 19th century on money donated by philanthropist Walter Simon. At that time the stadium was located within Germany’s Konigsberg, which became Russia’s Kaliningrad after the World War II.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The new stadium in Kaliningrad will host four group stage matches of the 2018 World Cup: Croatia-Nigeria on June 16, Serbia-Switzerland on June 22, Spain-Morocco on June 25 and England-Belgium on June 28.