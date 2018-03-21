Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian customs and police authorities help in anti-doping fight in sports — RUSADA chief

Sport
March 21, 17:38 UTC+3 LAUSANNE

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD

Share
1 pages in this article

LAUSANNE, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has established close cooperation with the national Customs Service and the police on the issue of the fight against doping abuse in sports, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus said on Wednesday.

Read also
WADA President Craig Reedie

WADA chief says ‘the ball is in Russia’s court’ to reinstate RUSADA

RUSADA chief Ganus participated on Wednesday at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) annual 14th Symposium held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between March 21 and 23.

"We have demonstrated to everyone that we are moving further," Ganus said addressing the symposium in Lausanne. "We are closely cooperating with the customs and law enforcement bodies to exclude the penetration of the pharmacology inside the country."

"We are now on the territory, where RUSADA had been never represented and athletes see that now each of them is available to RUSADA," Ganus said. "We have assumed responsibility over young athletes and the fight for their future is our task as well."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
2
White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case
3
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
4
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
5
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
6
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
7
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама