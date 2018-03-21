Russian customs and police authorities help in anti-doping fight in sports — RUSADA chief

LAUSANNE, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has established close cooperation with the national Customs Service and the police on the issue of the fight against doping abuse in sports, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus said on Wednesday.

RUSADA chief Ganus participated on Wednesday at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) annual 14th Symposium held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between March 21 and 23.

"We have demonstrated to everyone that we are moving further," Ganus said addressing the symposium in Lausanne. "We are closely cooperating with the customs and law enforcement bodies to exclude the penetration of the pharmacology inside the country."

"We are now on the territory, where RUSADA had been never represented and athletes see that now each of them is available to RUSADA," Ganus said. "We have assumed responsibility over young athletes and the fight for their future is our task as well."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD.