Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 350,000 Fan-IDs requested so far ahead of FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
March 21, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

About a quarter of applications for Fan-IDs issuance were received from female football fans

Share
1 pages in this article
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The volume of requested Fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has exceeded the number of 350,000, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, half of the requests for Fan-IDs were filed from abroad and the top ten countries, where the applications were submitted are Russia, the United States, China, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Germany, Brazil and Egypt.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

FIFA experts satisfied with Yekaterinburg Arena’s readiness for 2018 World Cup matches

Russia's national football team unveils new road uniform

Some 50,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Brazil friendly football match in Moscow

The prevailing age of people requesting Fan-IDs is between 25 and 34, which accounts for 37% of applications, while nine percent of requests came from football fans under the age of 17, according to the ministry.

About a quarter of applications (25%) for Fan-IDs issuance were received from female football fans, the ministry added.

Russia came up for this FIFA World Cup with an innovation, which is the so-called Fan-ID and it is required for all ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body.

The Fan-ID plays an important security role during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A Fan-ID holder is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament. Fan-IDs are obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

According to FIFA’s statement earlier in the month, over 1.6 million tickets had been already allocated worldwide for the football championship in Russia. The FIFA announced last week on Monday that an aggregate sum of 1,303,616 tickets had been allocated after both periods of Phase 1 and the first period of Phase 2 of ticket sales.

The organization announced two days later that a total of 356,700 tickets for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were sold in one day after the launch of the second period of Phase 2.

Last October, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced the launch of a registration process for obtaining new Fan-IDs required for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
2
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
3
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
4
Over 350,000 Fan-IDs requested so far ahead of FIFA World Cup in Russia
5
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
6
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
7
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама