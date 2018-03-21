Sudden doping inspection disrupts Russian football squad’s training session

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The training session of the Russian national football team, which is set to play a friendly match in Moscow against Brazil, was disrupted on Wednesday morning due to a sudden doping control inspection, according to the national team’s press service.

The press service reported that a doping control officer arrived at 6:30 a.m. Moscow time and the procedure of doping samples collection lasted at least until midday, while the training session had been scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

"Today’s training session was be delayed since a doping control officer arrived at 6:30 in the morning to collect urine and blood samples," the press service stated. "Since the inspector was alone, the collection procedure continued for more than five hours."

"All of this disrupted the day’s schedule and changed the training process, including of footballers with training restrictions within the main squad," the team’s press service added.

The friendly match between Russia and Brazil will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is one of 12 stadiums across the country selected as the venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. The stadium in the Russian capital will also host the opening and final games of the championship.

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow opened after the reconstruction works in November with a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina (0-1).

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is expected to extend its spectator capacity up to 81,000 seats for the global football championship.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.