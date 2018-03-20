Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian athletes’ triumphs at 2018 Paralympics stir up national pride — sports minister

Sport
March 20, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who helped the visually impaired athletes, took part in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The victorious performance of Para athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang stirs up the national pride, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Putin lauds results of Russian Para athletes at 2018 Paralympics

"All athletes had prepared well and fought for medals," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "However, we have never set them for the plan of winning medals. We had only one goal and it was to give people a chance to realize their potential."

"It seems to me that all the difficulties, which our boys and girls had to go through, instigated them to demonstrate the real Russian character," Kolobkov said adding that their victories came in spite of all the difficulties.

"Such victories are stirring up the national pride," the sports minister said.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who helped the visually impaired athletes, took part in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.

Russia’s so-called ‘neutral’ team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the United States.

The Paralympians from the United States won a total of 36 medals (13 gold, 15 silver and eight bronze) to finish in the top of the overall medals standings. The US team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang consisted of 74 athletes.

The Canadian Paralympic team concluded the top three of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics with the load of 28 medals (eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze).

