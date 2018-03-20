Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA satisfied with high tempo of ticket sales for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
March 20, 15:44 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

According to FIFA, over 1.6 million tickets have been already allocated worldwide for the football championship in Russia

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, March 20. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, is satisfied with the progress in ticket sales for the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in 11 cities across Russia this June, a FIFA official told journalists on Tuesday.

FIFA Director of Competitions Colin Smith, who is currently in Yekaterinburg on an inspection visit with a delegation of FIFA experts, said the organization was pleased with the high tempo of ticket sales for matches in all Russian cities and for the games in Yekaterinburg as well.

Smith said he hoped that the high tempo of tickets sales would be preserved in the future until all of the remaining tickets were sold.

The FIFA official also expressed his strong belief by stating that football stadiums in all 11 hosting cities across Russia would be ready for the upcoming 2018 World Cup.

According to FIFA, over 1.6 million tickets have been already allocated worldwide for the football championship in Russia. The FIFA announced in its statement last week on Monday that an aggregate sum of 1,303,616 tickets had been already allocated after both periods of Phase 1 and the first period of Phase 2 of ticket sales.

The organization announced two days later that a total of 356,700 tickets for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were sold in one day after the launch of the second period of Phase 2.

The second period of Phase 2 of ticket sales, dubbed as the ‘First-come, first served,’ opened on March 13 at 12:00 Moscow time (9:00 am GMT) to provide sales services until its closure on April 3.

Phase 3, dubbed as the "Last Minute Sales," will run from April 18 up until the final match day of the competition and the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-serve basis.

Ticket prices for FIFA Confederations and World Cup tournaments are usually divided into three categories and the global football organization visas the price for each category. A special fourth category, which is the cheapest compared to the others, was especially introduced by FIFA in July 2016 and was reserved only for residents of the hosting country.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
