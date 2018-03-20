Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin lauds results of Russian Para athletes at 2018 Paralympics

Sport
March 20, 14:23 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with Russian Para athletes, who returned from South Korea on March 19

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he admired the results of national Para athletes at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

President Putin met in the Kremlin with Russian Para athletes, who returned from South Korea on Monday, and congratulated them "with an outstanding performance."

"You have demonstrated the high class, the strong will and confirmed our country’s strong position in the group of Paralympic sports’ leaders and have done all of this, to speak in sports terms, being in the minority and in downsized representation, putting up an equal competition to the strongest Paralympic teams," Putin said.

Russia will organize an alternative tournament for national athletes barred from participating in the recently concluded 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang and will offer the prize money budget equal to the one in South Korea, Putin said.

"We will do everything possible to support these courageous and honest people so that their talents and determination would continue radiating hope to all of those, who have been trapped in an uneasy life situation," Putin said.

"This year we will organize for Paralympians in Russia a number of special-status tournaments, which will boast the budget of prize money equal to the one provided for medalists at the Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang," Putin said.

