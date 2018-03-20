Russia's national football team unveils new road uniform

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has unveiled a new away uniform. Photos of the players in the new kit were posted on the national team's Instagram account.

Вдохновлена стилем улиц. Наша новая гостевая форма от @adidasrussia. Заказать свою уже можно по ссылке из профиля. #ясоздаю #СборнаяРоссии Публикация от Сборная России по футболу (@teamrussia) 20 Мар 2018 в 2:00 PDT

The white uniform features Russia's national emblem and the logo of Adidas, the team's technical sponsor.

The kit is available for order in the sponsor's online store.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia.