Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sports minister says Fan ID system will not be used in UEFA Euro 2020

Sport
March 20, 13:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Fan ID was introduced by Russia as the host country of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The fan identification cards (Fan ID) will not be used during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA Euro 2020), Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters.

Read also

Russia to open 130 fan-ID issuance centers ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The championship will be held in 12 European cities from June 12 to July 12, 2020. The St. Petersburg Stadium will host three group matches and a quarterfinal match.

"St. Petersburg’s stadium is ready, but it will need additional infrastructure; we’ve got experience of hosting [such competitions] and we are complying with the schedule. UEFA’s control group arrived last week, and we are coordinating everything with them. There will be no Fan IDs, but the details have not been settled yet," Kolobkov said.

The Fan ID was introduced by Russia as the host country of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This identification card is given to each World Cup ticket holder. The Fan ID provides free travel pass between the host cities of the world matches, as well as free pass for travels by train and Aeroexpress train. The Fan ID provides a visa-free entry to Russia for foreigners during the course of the tournament. The Fan ID was used during the FIFA Confederations Cup that was held in Russia in the summer of 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russian diplomats expelled from UK heading to airport
3
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
4
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
5
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
6
Press review: Russia’s election takeaways and 2018 vote for Crimeans as second referendum
7
Lionel Messi aims at winning 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама