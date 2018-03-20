Russian sports minister says Fan ID system will not be used in UEFA Euro 2020

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The fan identification cards (Fan ID) will not be used during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA Euro 2020), Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters.

The championship will be held in 12 European cities from June 12 to July 12, 2020. The St. Petersburg Stadium will host three group matches and a quarterfinal match.

"St. Petersburg’s stadium is ready, but it will need additional infrastructure; we’ve got experience of hosting [such competitions] and we are complying with the schedule. UEFA’s control group arrived last week, and we are coordinating everything with them. There will be no Fan IDs, but the details have not been settled yet," Kolobkov said.

The Fan ID was introduced by Russia as the host country of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This identification card is given to each World Cup ticket holder. The Fan ID provides free travel pass between the host cities of the world matches, as well as free pass for travels by train and Aeroexpress train. The Fan ID provides a visa-free entry to Russia for foreigners during the course of the tournament. The Fan ID was used during the FIFA Confederations Cup that was held in Russia in the summer of 2017.