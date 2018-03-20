Minister: International federations realize pointlessness of doping for curler from Russia

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The international curling and bobsleigh federations realize the pointlessness of the situation with doping found in the probes of Russian athletes Alexander Krushelnitsky and Nadezhda Sergeeva at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

During the Games in PyeongChang, curler Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Sergeeva were recognized guilty of anti-doping rules violations. Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium, while Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine.

"I am outraged by these issues, all federations checked [the athletes] six, sometimes even eight, times throughout the year; I have no explanation of how it could have happened at all. The incidents involving Krushelnitsky an Sergeeva are absolutely senseless, and, by the way, international federations realize it, so their reaction is rather restrained. The investigations are proceeding. There are many statements and assumptions already, but it is necessary to be based on facts," Kolobkov said.

The Russian Curling Federation has to gather evidence of Krushelnitsky’s innocence and submit it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before April 12. He became a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in PyeongChang in pair with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, but was stripped of his title because of the doping rules violation. Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women's bobsleigh competition in PyeongChang.