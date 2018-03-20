Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister: International federations realize pointlessness of doping for curler from Russia

Sport
March 20, 10:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the Games in PyeongChang, curler Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Krushelnitsky

Alexander Krushelnitsky

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The international curling and bobsleigh federations realize the pointlessness of the situation with doping found in the probes of Russian athletes Alexander Krushelnitsky and Nadezhda Sergeeva at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case

Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Krushelnitsky, Bryzgalova returned to IOC

Russian curlers stripped of Olympic bronze medal over doping

Kremlin hopes investigation will help curler Krushelnitsky exonerate himself

IOC should take note Russian curler had no intention to dope — sports minister

During the Games in PyeongChang, curler Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Sergeeva were recognized guilty of anti-doping rules violations. Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium, while Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine.

"I am outraged by these issues, all federations checked [the athletes] six, sometimes even eight, times throughout the year; I have no explanation of how it could have happened at all. The incidents involving Krushelnitsky an Sergeeva are absolutely senseless, and, by the way, international federations realize it, so their reaction is rather restrained. The investigations are proceeding. There are many statements and assumptions already, but it is necessary to be based on facts," Kolobkov said.

The Russian Curling Federation has to gather evidence of Krushelnitsky’s innocence and submit it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before April 12. He became a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in PyeongChang in pair with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, but was stripped of his title because of the doping rules violation. Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women's bobsleigh competition in PyeongChang.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Prime minister of Malaysia congratulates Putin on winning Russian presidential election
2
Legendary Russian test pilot Georgy Mosolov passes away
3
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
4
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funds — Reuters
5
Russia’s VTB Bank’s subsidiary in Ukraine terminates banking activities
6
CEC to announce official election outcome after considering all irregularities complaints
7
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама