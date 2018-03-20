Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Demanding to recognize McLaren’s findings means holding Russian sports hostage — minister

Sport
March 20, 9:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The conclusions concern an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUN

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Demanding of Moscow to recognize the conclusions made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission headed by Richard McLaren, which concern an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia, means holding the Russian sports hostage, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Putin comments on doping scandal in Russian sports

In December 2016, McLaren presented the final results of his Russia-related investigation. WADA expects Moscow to publicly recognize his conclusions, otherwise refusing to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) and Russia’s Paralympic Committee (RPC).

"When 28 of our athletes were cleared [after receiving life Olympic bans from the International Olympic Committee - TASS], the decision was made by an independent court, it was a meaningful judicial process, involving witnesses, our athletes, experts and testimonies provided by McLaren and [whistleblower Grigory] Rodchenkov. The decision speaks for itself, they have been cleared by professional judges," the Russian sports minister pointed out.

"If they demand that we recognize the McLaren report, it means there is no evidence and demands are taking the place of real evidence. Substitution of notions is happening, while our sports remains hostage. They should not take our willingness to cooperate and work together constructively as weakness," Kolobkov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
2
China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit
3
Legendary Russian test pilot Georgy Mosolov passes away
4
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
5
Merkel congratulates Putin on winning Russian presidential election
6
World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election
7
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама