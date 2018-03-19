Biathlon legend Bjoerndalen on Norway’s team roster for IBU tournament in Russia

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. World’s biathlon legend Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway has been included in the Norwegian national team’s roster for the of the 2017/2018 IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Cup in Russia’s Tyumen this month, the Norwegian Biathlon Association announced to TASS on Monday.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bjoerndalen, 44, will be joined for the competition in Russia’s Tyumen by Norwegian teammates Johannes Boe, Tarjei Boe, Erlend Bjontegaard, Lars Helge Birkeland, Henrik L'Abee Lund, Fredrik Gjesbakk and Vetle Sjastad Christiansen.

The portfolio of Bjoerndalen’s brilliant biathlon career includes 45 World Championships’ medals (including 20 gold) and 13 Olympic Games medals (eight gold, four silver and one bronze).

The national biathlon teams from the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, Ukraine as well as Sweden’s biathlete Sebastien Samuelsson announced plans earlier to boycott the international championship’s stage in Tyumen, scheduled for March 22-25.