RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Glorious Paralympic athletes from Russia return home from PyeongChang

Sport
March 19, 18:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s so-called "neutral" team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. A team of Para athletes from Russia arrived in Moscow on Monday from South Korea after their successful performance at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang.

The plane carrying Russian Para athletes along with members of the national delegation landed on schedule at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on Monday.

Read also

Russian sports chief lauds national Para athletes’ performance at 2018 Paralympics

Para athletes from Russia participated in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who helped the visually impaired athletes, took part in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.

Russia’s so-called "neutral" team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the United States.

The Paralympians from the United States won a total of 36 medals (13 gold, 15 silver and eight bronze) to finish in the top of the overall medals standings. The US team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang consisted of 74 athletes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin secures victory in first round of Russian presidential election
2
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
3
World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election
4
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
5
OSCE praises 'efficiently' administered polls, but says election 'overly controlled'
6
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
7
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама