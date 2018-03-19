Glorious Paralympic athletes from Russia return home from PyeongChang

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. A team of Para athletes from Russia arrived in Moscow on Monday from South Korea after their successful performance at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang.

The plane carrying Russian Para athletes along with members of the national delegation landed on schedule at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on Monday.

Para athletes from Russia participated in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who helped the visually impaired athletes, took part in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.

Russia’s so-called "neutral" team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the United States.

The Paralympians from the United States won a total of 36 medals (13 gold, 15 silver and eight bronze) to finish in the top of the overall medals standings. The US team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang consisted of 74 athletes.