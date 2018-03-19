EgyptAir announces additional flights to Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Egyptian air carrier EgyptAir announced plans to schedule additional flights to Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off this June in 11 cities across the country, EgyptAir CEO Safwat Musallam told journalists on Monday.

"We are launching additional flights to transport football fans," he said adding that the Egyptian national football team would be also presented with a new aircraft for travelling to international matches.

The company’s chief executive also said that the ticket prices for flights to Russia would begin at $175 per ticket and the flights would be carried out on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday each week.

Team Egypt qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and after the Final Draw on December 1 in Moscow it was placed in Group A alongside with hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup matches last summer in four Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, the country is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.