Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s CSKA and England’s Arsenal FCs to clash in UEFA Europa League quarterfinals

Sport
March 16, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

CSKA Moscow FC was the only football club from Russia to reach the quarterfinals stage

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

Read also

Russia launches language courses for football fans abroad

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow and England’s FC Arsenal will face each other in the quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Europa League tournament next month, according to results of the Draw, held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg match will be played on April 5 at FC Arsenal’s home stadium in London and the return match will be played in the Russian capital on April 12.

CSKA Moscow FC was the only football club from Russia to reach the quarterfinals stage of the current UEFA Europa League tournament.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
OPCW begins studying information about Novichok-type nerve agent
2
Windfall drop-off: Cargo plane loses over 3 tonnes of gold during takeoff in Siberia
3
Kremlin slams allegations of Putin’s involvement in Skripal case
4
Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks
5
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
6
Top diplomat warns against any use of force against Damascus
7
Biography of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама