Russia’s CSKA and England’s Arsenal FCs to clash in UEFA Europa League quarterfinals

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow and England’s FC Arsenal will face each other in the quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Europa League tournament next month, according to results of the Draw, held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg match will be played on April 5 at FC Arsenal’s home stadium in London and the return match will be played in the Russian capital on April 12.

CSKA Moscow FC was the only football club from Russia to reach the quarterfinals stage of the current UEFA Europa League tournament.