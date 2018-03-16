Para athlete from Russia Lysova becomes six-time Paralympic Games champion

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 16. /TASS/. Para athlete from Russia Mikhalina Lysova has won gold in the 12.5-km race (visually impaired) at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Lysova performed in pair with sighted guide Alexey Ivanov. The Russian finished in 37:42.6, with a flawless performance.

Lysova became a six-time Paralympic champion. Earlier, she clinched bronze in the 15 km free race in cross-country skiing, gold in the 6 km biathlon race and silver in the 10km race. The Russian is a six-time silver medalist and a three-time bronze medalist at the Paralympic Games. Besides, she is a four-time world champion.