PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, March 16. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Anna Milenina clinched gold in a 12.5 km standing race in South Korea’s PyeongChang, winning the title of a seven-time Paralympic champion.

Milenina finished with a time of 38 minutes and 56.8 seconds. Another Russian Yekaterina Rumyantseva won silver with a time of 39 minutes and 6 seconds. Canada’s Brittany Hudak grabbed bronze with a time of 41 minutes and 20.7 seconds.