Russia’s tennis duo Makarova-Vesnina reaches WTA final

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian pair Yekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina reached the final in the women’s doubles competition at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) at Indian Wells, with $8 mln in prize money.

The Russians, seeded the first at the tournament, beat France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Hungary’s Timea Babos 6-4 and 6-2 in a semifinal.

Makarova and Vesnina will face Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Barbora Strycova.

The Russian pair has reached the final at Indian Wells for the third time. In 2013, they won this tournament.