Russia’s wheelchair curlers defeat Switzerland in mixed round robin session at Paralympics

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 15. /TASS/. Neutral Paralympic Athletes from Russia have defeated Switzerland 6-4 in wheelchair curling mixed round robin session 15 at Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Thursday.

Russia’s wheelchair curlers share firth place with Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Later on Thursday, they will play against Sweden.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status or as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) following the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee. A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides who help visually impaired athletes are competing in PyeongChang. The Paralympic Winter Games will end on March 18.