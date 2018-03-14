Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian sports chief instructs national athletes to boycott competitions in Russia

Sport
March 14, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ukrainian national biathlon team announced earlier its intention to boycott the International Biathlon Union World Cup stage in Russia’s West Siberian city of Tyumen

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian Sports Minister Igor Zhdanov issued an official directive banning national athletes from participating in all sports competitions held on the territory of Russia, according to a statement on his Facebook account.

The Ukrainian national biathlon team announced earlier its intention to boycott the 2018 IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Cup stage in Russia’s West Siberian city of Tyumen.

Diplomat slams calls to boycott 2018 FIFA World Cup as ‘campaign to contain Russia’

"I have signed a new directive, which states that Ukrainian athletes will be not taking part in all sports competitions held on the territory of Russia," Ukrainian Sports Minister Zhdanov said.

The document, which was attached to the message of the Ukrainian minister, states in particular that athletes of Ukrainian sports teams are banned not only from participating in Russia-hosted competitions, but travelling to Russia for training camps as well.

Besides hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup (June 14-July 15) and the IBU World Cup in Tyumen (March 22-25), Russia will be also the venue this year for the 2018 European Wrestling Championship (April 30 - May 6), the 2018 IIHF U18 Ice Hockey World Championship (April 19-29), the 2018 World University Boxing Championship (September 2-7) as well as the WTA and ATP tennis tournaments.

