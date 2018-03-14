Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Para athlete from Russia wins 2018 Winter Paralympics silver in alpine skiing

Sport
March 14, 12:00 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

That was the second medal for Bugaev at the Pyeongchang Games

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 14. /TASS/. Russian Para athlete Alexey Bugaev has won silver in men’s giant slalom in the standing division at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.



Para athlete from Russia Bugaev wins gold in Alpine Skiing at 2018 Paralympics

He finished in 2:13.49 seconds. Swiss alpine skier Theo Gmur won the gold medal, while Canada’s Alexis Guimond finished third.

That was the second medal for Bugaev at the Pyeongchang Games. He earlier won the gold medal in men’s Super Combined event. He competed at the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi winning five medals.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status or as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) following the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee. A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides who help visually impaired athletes are competing in PyeongChang. The Paralympic Winter Games will end on March 18.

