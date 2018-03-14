Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian skier Lysova wins silver in visually impaired sprint event at Paralympics

Sport
March 14, 10:03 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who help the visually impaired athletes, are participating in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games

Mikhalina Lysova

Mikhalina Lysova

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, March 14. /TASS/. Russian Mikhalina Lysova has won silver in the women's sprint classic style among visually impaired athletes at South Korea’s PyeongChang Paralympics.

Lysova competed with her sighted guide Alexei Ivanov. Belarusian para athlete Svetlana Sakhanenko clinched gold, and Ukraine’s Oksana Shyshkova grabbed bronze.

Read also

Russian sports chief lauds national Para athletes’ performance at 2018 Paralympics

Earlier at the PyeongChang Games, Lysova won bronze in 15km ski race, silver in 10km biathlon race and gold in 6km biathlon race, becoming a five-time Paralympic champion. Lysova is a seven-time silver medalist at the Paralympics and a three-time bronze medalist. She is also a four-time world champion.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who help the visually impaired athletes, are participating in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.

