Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian paralympian Milenina wins ski sprint gold in PyeongChang

Sport
March 14, 9:02 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen clinched silver

Share
1 pages in this article
Anna Milenina

Anna Milenina

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, March 14. /TASS/. Anna Milenina won gold in the women's sprint classic style in the standing category at South Korea’s PyeongChang Paralympics.

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen clinched a silver medal, while Canada’s Natalie Wilkie grabbed bronze.

Read also
Yekaterina Rumyantseva

Russian biathlete Rumyantseva wins one more gold at PyeongChang Paralympics

Milenina won the six-time Paralympic champion title. Earlier at the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang she won silver in 6km and 10km biathlon races and a 15km ski event. She is a seven-time silver medalist and a three-time bronze medalist at the Paralympic Games. Milenina is also an 11-time world champion.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who help the visually impaired athletes, are participating in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
2
Russian embassy demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats
3
Russian Caspian Fleet crews hold anti-drone military drills
4
Stephen Hawking passes away at 76
5
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
6
FIFA apologizes for difficulties with tickets’ purchase for 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
British counter-terrorism unit investigates death of late tycoon Berezovsky’s associate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама