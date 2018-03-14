Russian paralympian Milenina wins ski sprint gold in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, March 14. /TASS/. Anna Milenina won gold in the women's sprint classic style in the standing category at South Korea’s PyeongChang Paralympics.

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen clinched a silver medal, while Canada’s Natalie Wilkie grabbed bronze.

Milenina won the six-time Paralympic champion title. Earlier at the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang she won silver in 6km and 10km biathlon races and a 15km ski event. She is a seven-time silver medalist and a three-time bronze medalist at the Paralympic Games. Milenina is also an 11-time world champion.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who help the visually impaired athletes, are participating in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.