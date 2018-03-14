Russian skier wins bronze in sprint event at PyeongChang Paralympics

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, March 14. /TASS/. Russian skier Marta Zaynullina clinched bronze in the women’s sprint sitting event at the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Ukrainian-born cross-country skier Oksana Masters claimed a gold medal, and Germany’s Andrea Eskau won silver. Russian skiers Natalya Kocherova and Maria Iovleva came fifth and sixth, respectively.

This is Zaynullina’s second medal at the PyeongChang Paralympics and the first one in a skiing event. On Tuesday, she won silver in a 10km biathlon race. Zaynullina, 27, claimed a bronze medal in the women’s sprint event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. She is also a 2015 world champion in biathlon, winning two silver and two bronze medals.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently suspended.

A total of 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides, who help the visually impaired athletes, are participating in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by PyeongChang between March 9 and 18.