Russia’s Alexander Ovechkin enters Top 20 of NHL’s all-time best scorers

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, a Russian forward playing for NHL’s Washington Capitals, cleared on Monday night the milestone of 600 scored goals during his career of 990 matches in the North American ice hockey league since 2005.

The 32-year-old Russian ice hockey player scored twice during the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg Jets on March 12 to become the 20th player in the NHL history to clear the threshold of 600 scored goals. Ovechkin scored his 599th goal on the 5th minute of the opening period and his 600th on the 4th minute of the middle period.

"It pretty amazing and cool feeling (to score 600)," Ovechkin said in video interview posted on the NHL website. "My wife is here, she just came back from Moscow… My parents watched the game at home and they are happy. All my family is happy and that is the most important thing."

Legendary ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky is the leader in the NHL’s Top 20 of all-time best scorers and boasts a record of 894 goals in 1,485 games. He retired in 1999.

Nicknamed ‘Alexander the Great’, Ovechkin is now also the fourth player to clear the mark of 600 goals in less than 1,000 NHL games, after Wayne Gretzky (in 718 games), Mario Lemieux (719 games) and Brett Hull (900 games).

Ovechkin played at 11 International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) World Championships for his national Russian team winning three championship titles in 2008, 2012 and 2014, clinching silver in 2010 and 2015, and also packing the bronze of the global tournaments in 2005, 2007 and 2016.