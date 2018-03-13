Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Alexander Ovechkin enters Top 20 of NHL’s all-time best scorers

Sport
March 13, 19:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ovechkin is now also the fourth player to clear the mark of 600 goals in less than 1,000 NHL games

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin

© AP/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, a Russian forward playing for NHL’s Washington Capitals, cleared on Monday night the milestone of 600 scored goals during his career of 990 matches in the North American ice hockey league since 2005.

The 32-year-old Russian ice hockey player scored twice during the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg Jets on March 12 to become the 20th player in the NHL history to clear the threshold of 600 scored goals. Ovechkin scored his 599th goal on the 5th minute of the opening period and his 600th on the 4th minute of the middle period.

Read also

Ice hockey team from Russia grabs 2018 Olympic gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany

"It pretty amazing and cool feeling (to score 600)," Ovechkin said in video interview posted on the NHL website. "My wife is here, she just came back from Moscow… My parents watched the game at home and they are happy. All my family is happy and that is the most important thing."

Legendary ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky is the leader in the NHL’s Top 20 of all-time best scorers and boasts a record of 894 goals in 1,485 games. He retired in 1999.

Nicknamed ‘Alexander the Great’, Ovechkin is now also the fourth player to clear the mark of 600 goals in less than 1,000 NHL games, after Wayne Gretzky (in 718 games), Mario Lemieux (719 games) and Brett Hull (900 games).

Ovechkin played at 11 International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) World Championships for his national Russian team winning three championship titles in 2008, 2012 and 2014, clinching silver in 2010 and 2015, and also packing the bronze of the global tournaments in 2005, 2007 and 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass
2
Russia vows to retaliate against militants’ possible provocations in Syria
3
Not a single British media outlet to work in Russia, if London closes RT — diplomat
4
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
5
Lavrov refutes claims about Russia's alleged involvement in ex-spy's case
6
UK ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry
7
Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама