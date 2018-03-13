Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Para athlete from Russia Bugaev wins gold in Alpine Skiing at 2018 Paralympics

Sport
March 13, 12:41 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG (South Korea)

Para athlete from Russia Aleksei Bugaev has won the gold medal in the men’s Super Combined Slalom in Standing at the 2018 Paralympic Games

© Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC via AP

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea), March 13. /TASS/. Para athlete from Russia Aleksei Bugaev has won the gold medal in the men’s Super Combined Slalom in Standing at the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The Para athlete from Russia covered the distance in 2 minutes and 10.56 seconds. The silver went to France’s Arthur Bauchet (2:10.88) while New Zealand’s Adam Hall grabbed the bronze (2:15.32).



Para athlete from Russia wins 2018 Winter Paralympics silver in 10km biathlon race

Para athlete from Russia Alexey Mikushin came 13th (2:28.96).

Para athlete from Russia Valery Redkozubov has clinched bronze in the Alpine Skiing Visually Impaired Men's Super Combined at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Redkozubov finished in 2:17.1, yielding gold to Slovakia’s Miroslav Haraus (2:14.22). Spain’s Yon Santacana Maiztegui brought home silver (2:15.13).

Redkozubov finished sixths in the Super-G event at the PyeongChang Games earlier. At the Sochi Paralympic Games the Russian athlete clinched gold in the Slalom and Super Combined, as well as gold in the Giant Slalom event.

As the Russian Paralympic Committee remains suspended, Russian Para athletes are competing in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang held on March 9-18 in the neutral status.

