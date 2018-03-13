Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Para athlete from Russia wins 2018 Winter Paralympics silver in 10km biathlon race

Sport
March 13, 11:05 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The Paralympic Winter Games will be wrapped up on March 18

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 13. /TASS/. Russian Para athlete Mikhalina Lysova has clinched silver in the women's 10km (visually impaired) at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Lysova performed in pair with sighted guide Alexey Ivanov. She finished in 40:12.4 seconds, having missed one shot. Ukraine’s Oksana Shishkova won gold with a flawless performance. She crossed the line in 37:58.9.

Read also
Yekaterina Rumyantseva

Russian biathlete Rumyantseva wins one more gold at PyeongChang Paralympics

Earlier in PyeongChang, Lysova won bronze in the 15 km free race (visually impaired) in cross-country skiing and gold in the 6 km biathlon race, becoming a five-time Paralympic champion. The Russian is now a six-time silver medalist and a three-time bronze medalist at the Paralympic Games. Besides, she is a four-time world champion.

Lysova was born on March 29, 1992, in the town of Nizhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk Region. Maria Busygina became her first coach, and for more than 12 years Lysova has worked with coach Valery Ogorodnikov. The athlete first performed at the 2010 Vancouver Paralympic Games at the age of 17 and won a gold, two silver medals and two bronze medals. She was awarded an Order of Merit for the Motherland of the fourth degree and an Order of Friendship.

A small number of Russian athletes are competing at the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang under the Paralympic flag following the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee. As many as 30 Russian Para athletes and six sighted guides who help the visually impaired athletes are competing in PyeongChang. The Paralympic Winter Games will be wrapped up on March 18.

