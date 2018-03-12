Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazil lines up footballers Coutinho, Willian for friendly match with Russia next week

Sport
March 12, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Brazilian midfielders Coutinho and Willian are on the roster of the national team for a friendly match against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Brazilian midfielders Coutinho and Willian are on the roster of the national team for a friendly match against Russia, to be held in Moscow on March 23, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced on Monday.

The Brazilian lineup for the match, which will be played in the Russian capital in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is as follows:

Read also
Dinamo Stadium in Moscow

Russia-Turkey football friendly to be inaugural match for Dinamo Stadium in Moscow

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (FC Roma, Italy), Ederson Moraes (FC Manchester City, England) and Neto (FC Valencia, Spain).

Defenders: Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (all FC Paris Saint-Germain, France), Fagner (FC Corinthians), Marcelo (FC Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (FC Atletico, Spain), Miranda (FC Internazionale, Italy), Pedro Geromel (FC Gremio) and Rodrigo Caio (FC Sao Paolo).

Midfielders: Casemiro (fc Real Madrid), Fernandinho (FC Manchester City), Paulinho, Coutinho (both from FC Barcelona), Fred (FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine), Renato Augusto (FC Beijing Guoan, China), Willian (FC Chelsea), Anderson Taliska (FC Besiktas, Turkey), Roberto Firmino (FC Liverpool) and Douglas Costa (FC Juventus, Italy).

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (FC Manchester City), Taison (FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine) and Willian Jose (FC Real Sociedad, Spain).

The friendly match between Russia and Brazil will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is one of 12 stadiums across the country selected as the venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. The stadium in the Russian capital will also host the opening and final games of the championship.

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow opened after the reconstruction works in November with a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina (0-1).

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is expected to extend its spectator capacity up to 81,000 seats for the global football championship.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to become one of leaders in global agriculture in coming years — Putin
2
Putin advises Britons to get things clear with Skripal’s poisoning
3
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system
4
China’s weapons contracts with Russia worth about $7 bln
5
FIFA: Over 1.3 million tickets already sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Russian Foreign Ministry slams UK PM’s comments on Skripal poisoning case
7
Theresa May accuses Russia of involvement in ex-officer Skripal poisoning
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама