Brazil lines up footballers Coutinho, Willian for friendly match with Russia next week

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Brazilian midfielders Coutinho and Willian are on the roster of the national team for a friendly match against Russia, to be held in Moscow on March 23, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced on Monday.

The Brazilian lineup for the match, which will be played in the Russian capital in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (FC Roma, Italy), Ederson Moraes (FC Manchester City, England) and Neto (FC Valencia, Spain).

Defenders: Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (all FC Paris Saint-Germain, France), Fagner (FC Corinthians), Marcelo (FC Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (FC Atletico, Spain), Miranda (FC Internazionale, Italy), Pedro Geromel (FC Gremio) and Rodrigo Caio (FC Sao Paolo).

Midfielders: Casemiro (fc Real Madrid), Fernandinho (FC Manchester City), Paulinho, Coutinho (both from FC Barcelona), Fred (FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine), Renato Augusto (FC Beijing Guoan, China), Willian (FC Chelsea), Anderson Taliska (FC Besiktas, Turkey), Roberto Firmino (FC Liverpool) and Douglas Costa (FC Juventus, Italy).

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (FC Manchester City), Taison (FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine) and Willian Jose (FC Real Sociedad, Spain).

The friendly match between Russia and Brazil will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is one of 12 stadiums across the country selected as the venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. The stadium in the Russian capital will also host the opening and final games of the championship.

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow opened after the reconstruction works in November with a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina (0-1).

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is expected to extend its spectator capacity up to 81,000 seats for the global football championship.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.