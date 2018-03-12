Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian national football team’s ex-head coach to train Dutch FC Vitesse

Sport
March 12, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Leonid Slutsky, a former head coach of the Russian national football team, has signed a two-year contract to manage Dutch football club Vitesse

Leonid Slutsky

Leonid Slutsky

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, a former head coach of the Russian national football team, has signed a two-year contract to manage Dutch football club Vitesse, the club’s press service announced on Monday.

Leonid Slutsky

Dutch football club Vitesse denies media reports on Slutsky’s move from CSKA FC

The contract between Slutsky and Vitesse FC comes into force after the 2017/2018 season making the 46-year-old manager the first Russian ever to take over a Dutch football club as the head coach.

Current Head Coach of Vitesse FC Henk Fraser is set to leave the club at the end of season. The club currently ranks sixth after 32 rounds of the Dutch football championship, which ends with the final round on May 6.

Slutsky was the head coach of the Russian national football squad between August 2015 and July 2016 managing to guide the team through the qualifying matches to the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in France. He resigned from the post after his team failed to clear the group stage of the European major football championship.

Between October 2009 and December 2016, Slutsky was the head coach of CSKA Moscow football club. The club won under his management three Russian championships, became the winners twice of the Russia Cup and Russia Super Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the 2009/2010 UEFA Champions League.

In June 2017, Slutsky signed a contract with Hull City FC, becoming the first Russian head coach to manage a football club in England. However, the contract was terminated in December on mutual consent of both sides as the club ran a poor series of seven matches without a victory in the Championship and dropped low in the standings.

