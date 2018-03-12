Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Paralympic athlete from Russia wins gold in 15km cross-country skiing

Sport
March 12, 7:40 UTC+3

Ekaterina Rumyantseva was followed by another paralympian from Russia — Anna Milenina

Ekaterina Rumyantseva

Ekaterina Rumyantseva

© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 12. /TASS/. Para athlete from Russia Ekaterina Rumyantseva has won the gold medal in the 15-kilometer freestyle standing cross-country skiing race at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Rumyantseva covered the distance within 49 minutes 37.6 seconds. She was followed by another para athlete from Russia Anna Milenina, while Ukraine’s Lyudmila Lyashenko finished third. Rumyantseva became a two-time Paralympic Games champion. She earlier clinched gold in a 6-kilometer biathlon race.

Read also

Para athlete from Russia Rumyantseva wins gold in biathlon at 2018 Paralympics

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status or as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA).

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that it kept in force the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria.

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that were still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren.

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, held on March 9-18, in the neutral status.

Show more
