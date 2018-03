MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Sunday it will address the issue of reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at its Annual Symposium to be held in Switzerland’s Lausanne on March 21023.

Following doping abuses in Russian sport exposed by WADA’s independent commission, WADA declared RUSADA non-compliant in November 2015.