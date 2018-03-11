Russia’s Shipulin wins bronze in mass start men’s race at IBU World Cup Biathlon 7

TASS, March 11. Russia’s Anton Shipulin has won the bronze medal in mass start men’s 15 kilometer race at the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon 7 in Finland’s Kontiolahti on Sunday.

At the last lap ahead of the homestretch, Shipulin stumbled and fell down as Julian Eberhard of Austria had stepped on his ski to finish third after Eberhard and Martin Fourcade of France.

According to Biathlon facts&stats, Eberhard apologized to Shipulin after the incident and shook his hand.

Earlier, Shipulin won men’s sprint event grabbing the first gold medal for the Russian team during this season.