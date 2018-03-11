Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018

Sport
March 11, 3:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Judges rated technical elements in Alexandra Trusova’s performance at 92.35 points, which is an unofficial world record

Alexandra Trusova

Alexandra Trusova

© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters won gold medals in all disciplines of the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2018 in Sofia, Bulgaria. Russian female skater Alexandra Trusova earned 225.52 points and won gold in junior ladies competition.

Judges rated technical elements in Trusova’s performance at 92.35 points, which is an unofficial world record. The Russian figure skater made a quad salchow and a quad toe loop for the first time in history in her free program.

Darya Pavlyuchenko and Denis Khodykin won gold in junior pairs. Anastasia Skoptsova and Kirill Alyoshin were first in the junior ice dance. Alexei Erokhov showed the best result in junior men skating.

Russian juniors demonstrated a fantastic result at junior figure skating championships 2018, President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation Alexander Gorshkov told TASS in a comment.

"I cannot remember that we had such a successful performance at the junior figure skating championships before. Nine medals out of twelve is simply a fantastic result," Gorshkov said. "I congratulate our juniors’ team, all our athletes and, certainly, their coaches," he added.

