Medvedev greets Paralympics winners Rumyantseva, Milenina, Lysova

Sport
March 10, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Prime Minister said Rumyantseva demonstrated "the will to win and great skills"

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sent greetings to Russian Para biathletes Ekaterina Rumyantseva, Mikhalina Lysova and Anna Milenina, who won medals at the Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Saturday.

"This is the first medal for our team at the Games, and a wonderful present to all the Russian fans," the prime minister said.

"You have demonstrated the will to win, great skills and have won the highest medal," he said addressing Ekaterina Rumyantseva.

The Prime Minister pointed to the hard work, talent and "truly sports character" of Mikhalina Lysova, who has received the fifth Paralympic gold. Besides, he highlighted the master skills and outstanding sports form of Anna Milenina, who received for the sixth time the silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, or the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA).

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that it kept in force the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria.

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that were still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren.

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, held on March 9-18, in the neutral status.

