Para athlete from Russia Rumyantseva wins gold in biathlon at 2018 Paralympics

PYEONGCHANG, March 10. /TASS/. Para athlete from Russia Yekaterina Rumyantseva won gold on Saturday in women’s 6 km biathlon standing at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Her compatriot Anna Milenina finished the race second to win the silver and Ukrainian Paralympian Lyudmila Lyashenko clinched the bronze.

Para athletes from Russia are participating in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, or the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA).

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that it kept in force the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria.

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that were still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren.

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, held on March 9-18, in the neutral status.