Shipulin claims Russia’s first biathlon World Cup victory in this season

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Anton Shipulin won the sprint race at the IBU World Cup event in Finland’s Kontiolahti on Thursday, claiming the first World Cup victory for Russia.

Shipulin completed the 10-km race in 23 minutes 51.06 seconds, shooting ten-for-ten. Latvia’s Andrejs Rastorgujevs finished 5.8 seconds behind the leader, after perfect shooting as well.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France also shot clean and came third, 17.3 seconds behind the leader.

World Cup leader Martin Fourcade skipped the race due to illness.

The next World Cup race in Kontiolahti will be held on March 9.