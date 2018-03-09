All Para athletes from Russia arrive to PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, March 9. /TASS/. All 30 Para athletes from Russia have arrived in South Korea to take part in the 2018 Witner Paralympic Games in PyeongChang by Thursday, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said.

"All our athletes have arrived in PyeongChang," the committee’s press service said in a statement. "Skier Mikhalina Lysova, who along with sighted guide Alexey Ivanov was permitted to participate on March 6, was the last to arrive to the host city of the Paralympic Games."

A delegation of Para athletes, personnel and officials from Russia to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games consists of 75 people. The delegation includes 30 Para athletes competing in five different sports, and six sighted guides, who will be assisting athletes with visual impairment.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that it kept in force the suspension of the RPC after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria.

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that were still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren.

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-18, in the neutral status.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will begin at 14:00 Moscow time on March 9.