Zenit loses 1:2 to Leipzig in UEFA Europa League

LEIPZIG /Germany/, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg lost 1:2 to Germany’s Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League’s last 16 on Thursday.

During the second half, it looked like Leipzig would be taking a decent lead to Russia courtesy of goals by Bruma (56th minute) and Timo Werner (77th minute). However, Zenit’s Domenico Criscito scored for Zenit four minutes from time.

It was Zenit’s 100th game in the UEFA Europa League and its predecessor, UEFA Cup. The game was attended by 19,877 people.

The second leg will be held in St. Petersburg on March 15.