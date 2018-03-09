CSKA loses to Lyon 0:1 in UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s CSKA Moscow lost 0:1 to Lyon at home in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League’s last 16 on Thursday.

Brazilian centre back Marcelo scored the only goal of the game.

Two CSKA players were shown yellow cards during the game - Kirill Nababkin on the 30 th minute and Bibras Natcho on the 59th minute.

CSKA was left without some of its leading players, including defenders Viktor Vasin, Georgy Schennikov and Mario Fernandes who had to skip the game due to injuries. Besides, the Russian side has also lost Vasili Berezutski to a one-match ban.

The second-leg game will be held in Lyon on March 15.