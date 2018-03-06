FIFA to work closely with new Local Organizing Committee chairman ahead of World Cup

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, will be closely cooperating with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in the organization of the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off this June in Russia, a FIFA spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Dvorkovich was appointed earlier in the day the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, which is in charge of the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"FIFA has acknowledged the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as the LOC chairman," the spokesperson told TASS. "We will continue to work closely with the LOC leadership through Mr. Dvorkovich and the LOC CEO Alexey Sorokin on all operational matters ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup."

Russia entered on Monday the 100-day countdown stretch to the launch of the much-anticipated global quadrennial football event, which is the FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.