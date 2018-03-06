Russia to commission six stadiums for FIFA World Cup in ten days

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, March 6. /TASS/. Six football stadiums, selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russian this summer, will be commissioned within ten days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"In the course of next 10 days we will commission six stadiums, while the stadium in Samara will be commissioned in April," Mutko told journalists, but did not name the six stadiums.

The stadium in the city of Samara, which was founded in 1586 and has a current population of 1.13 million, will boast a 45,000-seat capacity once the facility is commissioned, according to the organizers.

"We have no concerns whatsoever regarding other facilities and I am sure that the world championship will be held at a very high level," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, added.

Russia entered on Monday the 100-day countdown to the start of the much-anticipated global quadrennial football event, which is the FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.