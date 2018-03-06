Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to commission six stadiums for FIFA World Cup in ten days

Sport
March 06, 16:24 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

Russia entered on Monday the 100-day countdown to the start of the much-anticipated global quadrennial football event

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, March 6. /TASS/. Six football stadiums, selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russian this summer, will be commissioned within ten days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"In the course of next 10 days we will commission six stadiums, while the stadium in Samara will be commissioned in April," Mutko told journalists, but did not name the six stadiums.

Gallery
24 photo

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

The stadium in the city of Samara, which was founded in 1586 and has a current population of 1.13 million, will boast a 45,000-seat capacity once the facility is commissioned, according to the organizers.

"We have no concerns whatsoever regarding other facilities and I am sure that the world championship will be held at a very high level," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, added.

Russia entered on Monday the 100-day countdown to the start of the much-anticipated global quadrennial football event, which is the FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама