Russia’s Bivol defends WBA world light heavyweight title

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian WBA light heavyweight belt-holder Dmitry Bivol defended his title in a bout against Sullivan Barrera of Cuba at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a technical knockout in the twelfth and final round as the Cuban challenger (21-2, 14 KOs) was in no condition to continue.

Currently, five Russians hold world championship belts: Bivol, Sergei Lipinets (IBF light welterweight title), Artur Beterbiev (IBF light-heavyweight title), Sergey Kovalev (WBO light heavyweight title) and Murat Gassiev (IBF, WBA cruiserweight belts). Besides, Denis Lebedev has the WBA cruiserweight Champion-in-Recess title.