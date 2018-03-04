Russia’s Sidorova wins pole vault silver at IAAF World Indoor Champs in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM /UK/, March 4. /TASS/. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova won silver with a personal best at IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 in Birmingham, UK, on Saturday.

She cleared 4.90 meters, beating her personal best of 4.87 meters.

The gold went to Sandi Morris of United States, who was able to clear 4.95 meters on her third attempt and tried to set the world record of 5.4 meters, but failed. Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi was third with 4.80 meters.

Sidorova told reporters she was pleased with her performance and result.

"I am very pleased with my today’s result," she said. "Yes, at some point I thought that gold was within reach, but I came here hoping for any medal. It’s good that my streak of bad luck is finally over. I’m glad that everything worked and I still cannot believe that I was able to clear 4.90."

She said she was disappointed by the fact that she could not celebrate her victory by displaying a national flag.

"When my two rivals started running with flags, I quietly collected my belongings and left. I decided not to look at this. My feelings are hurt by what is going on, and I feel bitter," Sidorova said. "I hope that we will soon have a chance to compete under the national flag."

Due to the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF)’s currently suspended membership in the global athletics body, the IAAF made a decision in late 2016 to allow Russian athletes, who meet IAAF’s required criteria, to compete in international sports events under the neutral status.

The IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 in Birmingham will end on Sunday.