Russia’s ‘neutral’ delegation to Paralympics in PyeongChang to consist of 72 people

Sport
March 01, 19:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The delegation will include 29 Para athletes and five sighted guides, who will be assisting athletes with visual impairment, as well as 38 escort personnel and officials

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. A delegation of Para athletes, personnel and officials from Russia to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, which kick off in South Korea’s PyeongChang next week, will consist of 72 people, the press service of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced on Thursday.

According to the press service, the delegation will include 29 Para athletes and five sighted guides, who will be assisting athletes with visual impairment, as well as 38 escort personnel and officials.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that it kept in force the suspension of the RPC after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria.

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that were still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren.

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-18, in the neutral status.

