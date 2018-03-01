Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 1.5 million foreign tourists to visit Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
March 01, 3:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The official believes that the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a long-term positive effect on Russia’s tourism industry

Share
1 pages in this article
2018 FIFA World Cup mascot

2018 FIFA World Cup mascot

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. More than 1.5 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, Oleg Safonov, has told reporters.

Read also

Some 25,000 Mexican football fans expected in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup

"We believe that about 1.5 million people will visit us. More exact figures will be available after air tickets sales are over in May. The figure may be even revised upward," he said.

The official believes that the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a long-term positive effect on Russia’s tourism industry and may even positively influence the Russian economy.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi, will host the championship’s matches.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама