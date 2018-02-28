Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin lauds Russia’s Olympic athletes for withstanding pressure with dignity

Sport
February 28, 21:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Orders and medals were presented at a ceremony in the Kremlin to 46 Russian athletes today

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Russian athletes who took part in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games have proved their ability to compete withstanding pressure in and out of sports with dignity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting state awards to Russian Olympic medalists.

Putin praises Russian figure skaters and hockey players for performance in PyeongChang

He congratulated the athletes on winning the Olympic medals. "You withstood the pressure in and out of sports, the emotional strain with dignity showing your best qualities as athletes and personalities and proved your ability to compete," the president said. "We know how hard it was for each of you, how difficult this marathon was."

Orders and medals were presented at a ceremony in the Kremlin to 46 Russian athletes. Figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva who won gold and silver medals respectively were awarded the Orders of Friendship, along with members of the ice hockey team and Olympic silver medalists in cross-country skiing Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov. Other athletes were awarded medals of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the 1st degree and medals of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the 2nd degree.

