Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM presents Olympic medalists with BMW crossovers

Sport
February 28, 20:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Russian athletes, who won medals at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given keys to a BMW to each Olympic medalist from Russia of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The gold medalists received the keys to a BMW X6, the silver medalists were each presented with a BMW X5 and the bronze medalists took home BMW X4 during a ceremony attended also by head coaches of the Olympic squads and personal coaches alongside heads of winter sports federations.

Read also

Putin praises Russian figure skaters and hockey players for performance in PyeongChang

A total of 26 BMW X6 mid-size luxury crossovers have been handed to figure skater Alina Zagitova and Russian ice hockey players, while 13 BMW X5 to figure skaters and skiers with silver medals. Seven BMW X4 compact luxury crossovers were prepared for bronze medalists.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Russian athletes, who won medals at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Among the 46 medalists are Russian ice hockey players, skier Alexander Bolshunov, figure skater Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. Putin awarded the athletes with medals of the Order of Friendship and For Merit to Fatherland (I and II Classes).

On December 5, 2017, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over alleged violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. Russia’s team was banned from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia" (OAR). The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама