Russian PM presents Olympic medalists with BMW crossovers

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given keys to a BMW to each Olympic medalist from Russia of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The gold medalists received the keys to a BMW X6, the silver medalists were each presented with a BMW X5 and the bronze medalists took home BMW X4 during a ceremony attended also by head coaches of the Olympic squads and personal coaches alongside heads of winter sports federations.

A total of 26 BMW X6 mid-size luxury crossovers have been handed to figure skater Alina Zagitova and Russian ice hockey players, while 13 BMW X5 to figure skaters and skiers with silver medals. Seven BMW X4 compact luxury crossovers were prepared for bronze medalists.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Russian athletes, who won medals at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Among the 46 medalists are Russian ice hockey players, skier Alexander Bolshunov, figure skater Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. Putin awarded the athletes with medals of the Order of Friendship and For Merit to Fatherland (I and II Classes).

On December 5, 2017, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over alleged violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. Russia’s team was banned from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia" (OAR). The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals.