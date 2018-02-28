Putin hopes new generation of Russian athletes will continue setting records

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed the hope that the next generation of Russian athletes will continue to set records and will adhere to high humanist ideals of sports and Olympism. He said as much while presenting state awards to the winners and medalists of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.

"I am confident that you will continue to set records and represent the new generation of Russian athletes with dignity, setting an example of an active lifestyle for millions of our citizens, primarily young people," the president said.

He noted that "honest, respectful attitude towards sports, teammates and rivals had always been typical of Russian athletes."

"The high humanist foundations of sports and Olympism for our country have a real, practical significance, and this is known and felt by millions of sports fans around the world," he concluded, wishing the athletes new achievements and the best of everything.