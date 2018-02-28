Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin hopes new generation of Russian athletes will continue setting records

Sport
February 28, 19:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Honest and respectful attitude towards teammates and rivals had always been Russian athletes' trate, Putin says

Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Russian figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva

Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Russian figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed the hope that the next generation of Russian athletes will continue to set records and will adhere to high humanist ideals of sports and Olympism. He said as much while presenting state awards to the winners and medalists of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Read also

Kremlin lauds Russian athletes’ success at PyeongChang Olympics

"I am confident that you will continue to set records and represent the new generation of Russian athletes with dignity, setting an example of an active lifestyle for millions of our citizens, primarily young people," the president said.

He noted that "honest, respectful attitude towards sports, teammates and rivals had always been typical of Russian athletes."

"The high humanist foundations of sports and Olympism for our country have a real, practical significance, and this is known and felt by millions of sports fans around the world," he concluded, wishing the athletes new achievements and the best of everything.

Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
Persons
Vladimir Putin
